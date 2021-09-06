Cristiano Ronaldo’s record against every current Premier League team

Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League record.

With Cristiano Ronaldo returning to strike fear into Premier League defenders, we thought we would take a look at his record against the teams that are currently in it.

The Premier League has gone through all sorts of changes since Ronaldo’s 2009 departure for Real Madrid.

For one, regular opponents during his first Manchester United stint such as Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic are now languishing in the lower divisions.

Cristiano Ronaldo will notice some Premier League changes.

In fact, only 10 of teams that competed in Ronaldo’s last Premier League campaign in 2008/09 are in the division for 2021/22 and the Portuguese forward will make trips to three clubs he has never been to before – namely the alphabetically-neat trio of Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Burnley.

Of the other 17, Ronaldo has scored against 12 of them, with his record against some being a lot more prolific than against others.

There are a fair few clubs with whom Ronaldo only shared Premier League football for one or two seasons, and ahead of his expected second debut against Newcastle United this Saturday, you can find out how he has gotten on against each club in the past.

Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League record against Arsenal

15 appearances 6 goals

Ronaldo’s first spell at Man United coincided with the tail end of the club’s intense rivalry with Arsenal and he managed to score few against The Gunners, including a brace in the 2008/09 Champions League semi-final second leg.

In all, he has been on the losing side on four occasions against Arsenal although he may find that the North London club are, erm, a slightly different challenge in this day and age.

Arsenal v @ManUtd = One of THE great #UCL counterattacking goals 🤩 Ronaldo ➡️ Park ⤴️ Rooney ↗️ Ronaldo ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TeEADQNB2U — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 25, 2019

Aston Villa

14 appearances 9 goals

Ronaldo has never lost against Aston Villa and will be hoping to continue that record when the Birmingham side visit Old Trafford on September 25th.

Brentford

N/A

Brighton & Hove Albion

N/A

Burnley

N/A

Chelsea

15 appearances 1 goal

Despite some epic battles between the two clubs in the latter part of the 2000s, Ronaldo has only scored once against the Stamford Bridge outfit.

It couldn’t have been any bigger though, as his header gave United the lead in 2008 Champions League Final, in a game that Alex Ferguson’s side would eventually win on penalties.

An all-English classic between Manchester United and Chelsea 🍿 ✈️ Ronaldo's header

😅 Lampard's leveller

🤬 Drogba's red

😢 Terry's slip

🙌 Van der Sar's save 📅 OTD in 2008, we witnessed a nail-biting, dramatic and unforgettable night in Moscow!#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/dv8sui7ZuA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 21, 2021

Crystal Palace

1 appearance 0 goals

2004/05 was Palace’s only season in the Premier League during Ronaldo’s first spell and he only made one appearance against them, as a 74th-minute substitute during a goalless draw at Selhurst Park in March 2005.

Everton

12 appearances 5 goals

Ronaldo went six league games without scoring against The Toffees before finally hitting the back of the net in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in November 2006.

Leeds United

1 appearance 0 goals

Ronaldo was only in the Premier League with Man United’s fierce rivals for one season before their 2004 relegation and was limited to one appearance against them.

This came at Elland Road in October 2003, a 1-0 win in which Roy Keane scored the winner.

Leicester City

1 appearance 0 goals

Leicester went down in the same season as Leeds and limited Ronaldo to no goals in one appearance against them.

He will find though, that The Foxes are a completely different beast these days, with a Premier League title in their trophy cabinet along with multiple appearances in European competitions.

Liverpool

12 appearances 3 goals

Ronaldo has only scored three times against Liverpool – twice for United and once for Real Madrid in a 2014 Champions League encounter.

Manchester City

14 apperances 5 goals

How close Ronaldo came to lining out in blue this season, we’ll probably never know.

He has previously scored four goals in Manchester derbies along with another for Real Madrid in 2012.

Manchester United

5 appearances 3 goals

While he won’t be playing against United this season, he has scored three times against his beloved club in the past – twice for Real Madrid and once for Juventus.

Newcastle United

11 appearances 6 goals

The vulnerable Newcastle defence will be shaking in their boots at the prospect of facing Ronaldo this Saturday.

It was against the Geordies that Ronaldo scored his one and only Premier League hat-trick, in a 6-0 win at Old Trafford in January 2008.

Norwich City

2 appearances 0 goals

Like Palace, The Canaries only played against Ronaldo during 2004/05. Also like Palace, he’s yet to score against them.

Southampton

3 appearances 1 goal

It was against Southampton that Ronaldo suffered his first United defeat, as a 67th minute substitute in 1-0 loss in August 2003.

His only goal against The Saints came in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in December 2004 and it was the last he would see of the south coast club before their relegation the following summer.

Tottenham Hotspur

18 appearances 10 goals

Ronaldo has scored more goals against Spurs than against any other current Premier League team, including four for Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Watford

3 appearances 1 goal

Another team with whom Ronaldo only shared one Premier League season, during which he scored a penalty against The Hornets in a 4-0 win in January 2007.

West Ham United

7 appearances 5 goals

In terms of strike rate, Ronaldo has performed better against The Hammers than against any other current Premier League team.

David Moyes’ in-form side will be hoping to keep him at bay when the clubs meet at the London Stadium on September 19th.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

2 appearances 0 goals

Ronaldo made his first Premier League start against Wolves in August 2003, a match which saw John O’Shea score the winner in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

He also featured when Wolves pulled off a shock 1-0 victory over United in January 2004, before the Midlands outfit were relegated a few months later.

Several of Ronaldo’s Portugal teammates play for the Molineux club and he’ll have to wait until New Year’s Day to cross paths with them, with the clubs having already met this season.

