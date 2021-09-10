Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms the role that Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Newcastle.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Newcastle United tomorrow but hasn’t decided whether the 36-year-old will start or come off the bench.

It had been widely-anticipated Ronaldo would make his first appearance for Man United in over 12 years when The Magpies visit Old Trafford on Saturday and Solskjaer confirmed as much today.

Solskjaer: Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the pitch at some point.

Annoyingly though, for the FPL managers out there, the Norwegian didn’t disclose whether Ronaldo would start or would appear from the bench against Steve Bruce’s side.

“He’s had a good week with us here and he will definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure,” Solskjaer said when asked if Ronaldo would start at a press conference earlier on Friday.

“The mood is good and it seems like he’s happy to be back as well. He’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he’s played with the national team, he’s had a good week with us here.”

Ronaldo’s record for Man United.

If Solskjaer keeps his word and plays Ronaldo on Saturday, it will be the Portuguese forward’s 293rd appearance for the club and his first since leaving for Real Madrid as a 24-year-old in the summer of 2009.

During his first spell at the club, Ronaldo scored 118 goals, including 84 in the Premier League. His most recent goal for Man United came on May 10th 2009 in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford.

How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo v Newcastle on TV.

He has had plenty of joy against Saturday’s opponents in the past, hitting his only Premier League hat-trick in a 6-0 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford in January 2008, and he has scored six goals in 11 appearances overall against The Geordies.

While much has been made of Ronaldo’s expected debut not being screened live in the UK, it will be on television here in Ireland. You can find out where to watch it via this link.

His return to the club boosts Solskjaer’s already impressive list of attacking options and you can see how we expect Man United to line up on Saturday here.

