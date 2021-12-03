Cristiano Ronaldo posts message welcoming Ralf Rangnick “to the wheel”

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes Ralf Rangnick.

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially welcomed Ralf Rangnick to Manchester United, in a Instagram post on Friday morning.

Fresh from scoring two goals in Thursday’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal, Ronaldo posted a message on Instagram which referenced the “Ole’s at the wheel” fan chant dedicated to former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo: “Welcome Ralf Rangnick to the wheel.”

Ronaldo also paid tribute to caretaker manager Michael Carrick, whose departure was confirmed by the club last night.

“Michael Carrick was a class act as a player and he can become a great coach as well,” Ronaldo said of the man with whom he shared a dressing room as a player for three years.

“Nothing is impossible for this guy. Personally, I’m proud to have played with him by my side as well as with him as a manager on our bench.

“But now it’s time to welcome Mister Ralf Rangnick to the wheel… Let’s get started!”

“Ole’s at the wheel” chant.

The chant to which Ronaldo refers was coined by Man United fans upon Solskjaer’s appointment in December 2018. It gained traction as the Norwegian led the team on a long winning run, going unbeaten in his first 12 Premier League matches as manager.

However, as his reign hurtled to a miserable end, the chant effectively became a meme to mock Red Devils supporters who lived in hope that Solskjaer could help them repeat past glories.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was among those to use it this way in recent weeks, as he made fun of Rio Ferdinand’s infamous declaration that Solskjaer was the man to take United forward.

Rangnick to take charge on Sunday.

Rangnick was at Old Trafford on Thursday night to watch Man United’s victory over the Gunners and the German is expected to be in the dugout for this Sunday’s meeting with Crystal Palace.

The 63-year-old was unveiled to the media on Friday morning and he was quick to praise Ronaldo, despite reservations on how the forward will fit into his system.

“You see Cristiano yesterday in the second half at the age of 36? Amazing, top professional. At his age, I’ve never seen a player who is still that physically fit.”

Man United’s victory pushed them up to seventh in the table, just three points behind West Ham United in the Champions League qualification places.

