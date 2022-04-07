Cristiano Ronaldo aims ‘jealous’ comment at Wayne Rooney after MNF quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo aims ‘jealous’ comment at Wayne Rooney.

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have called Wayne Rooney ‘jealous’ after his former Manchester United teammate’s comments in an appearance on Monday Night Football.

Rooney was a guest pundit in the latest edition of MNF and during the show he suggested that Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford hasn’t gone according to plan.

Wayne Rooney on Cristiano Ronaldo.

“You’d have to say no,” Rooney said when asked if the much-heralded comeback had been a success. “He’s scored goals, he’s scored important goals in the Champions League early on in the season, he scored the hat-trick against Tottenham, but I think if you look to the future of the club, you’d have to go with younger, hungry players to lift Manchester United over these next two or three years.

“Obviously, Cristiano is getting on a bit, he certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s… that happens, that’s football. He’s a goal threat but I think the rest of the game they need more and they need young, hungry players.

Rooney later posted a picture of his MNF appearance on Instagram and on Wednesday night Ronaldo commented ‘Two (sic) jealous,’ along with the eyes emoji.

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo history.

United fans will remember Ronaldo and Rooney as the young attacking duo who terrorised defences when they played at Old Trafford together from 2004 until 2009. During this time, the pair contributed to three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League success.

They have previously spoken of their respect for each other, with Ronaldo having spoken glowingly of Rooney in the 2015 BBC documentary The Man Behind the Goals, while Rooney has made no secret of how highly he rates his ex-teammate.

2006 World Cup.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing though, with many blaming Ronaldo for Rooney’s red card in the 2006 World Cup quarter-final between Portugal and England, with the then 21-year-old Portugal forward thought to have pressured the referee into sending the Liverpudlian off.

However, that has all long been under the bridge and just the following season the pair combined to devastating effect as Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils won their first Premier League title in four years.

While they were both born in 1985, Ronaldo’s career has outlasted his ex-colleague, with Rooney now managing Derby County.

Ronaldo returned to Man United last summer as a 36-year-old and while he has scored 18 goals this season, the club has under-performed as a whole, as they currently sit seventh in the Premier League table and are out of every cup competition.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, Wayne Rooney