Cristiano Ronaldo’s four-word text message shows exactly how he feels about Man United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying the freedom of being not having a club, according to the man who conducted the interview that led to the forward’s Manchester United exit.

On November 22nd, United confirmed that they and Ronaldo had mutually agreed to terminate his contract at the Old Trafford club, on the back of a highly-publicised interview with Piers Morgan.

In the conversation, which aired on TalkTV, Ronaldo was critical of a number of people involved with United, including the Glazer ownership, manager Erik ten Hag and former interim boss Ralf Rangnick, as well as ex-players Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

It is a widely-held view that Ronaldo gave the interview as a last resort, after his desire to leave Old Trafford during the summer wasn’t met.

Morgan has now revealed what Ronaldo said to him when he finally got his wish to leave, ahead of the playing for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar.

‘I texted Cristiano a GIF of William Wallace in Braveheart shouting, “Freedom!’,” the controversial TV host said in an interview with The Telegraph.

“He thought that was a perfect summation of how he felt. “Free as a bird” was his response.'”

Large numbers of United fans, and some players as well, are likely to also be feeling ‘free as a bird,’ now that the constant distraction of having Ronaldo around is no more.

Since his departure, Ronaldo has started all three games for his country at the World Cup, scoring a penalty in the opening win over Ghana.

As he does his work on the field, the team around him are sure to be seeking out a destination for the 37-year-old to continue his club career once the World Cup is finished.

Ronaldo has been linked with a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Nassr said to be interested, but Portugal captain has made no secret of his desire to add to his record 140 goals in the Champions League.

