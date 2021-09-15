Cristiano Ronaldo gives shirt to steward he hit with ball before Young Boys defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo’s nice gesture for stricken steward.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in decent goalscoring form since returning to Manchester United but one wayward shot caught the attention on Tuesday evening, ahead of the club’s Champions League meeting with Young Boys.

Before the match, a steward at the Swiss side’s Wankdorf Stadium received medical attention after getting in the way of one of Ronaldo’s warm-up shots.

Cristiano Ronaldo knocked out a steward with his shot in training before the match. He jumped the barrier to check up on him while he received medical attention ❤️pic.twitter.com/YOBkqs3fEV — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 14, 2021

Steward goes home with Ronaldo’s jersey.

Cameras at the ground captured the Portuguese forward walking over the injured woman, accompanied by members of the Man United medical team, to ensure that she was okay.

Thankfully, the steward seemed to recover and Ronaldo sought her out after the game to give her his match-worn jersey.

Judging by the pictures, the lady was delighted with the gesture and while she might be sore for a day or two, at least she gets to take home an impressive souvenir.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his shirt to the steward he accidentally hit with a ball when warming up 💙 pic.twitter.com/2ChZgBWy8V — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 15, 2021

Man United slip up in Switzerland.

While the steward left the Bern venue with a smile on her face, the same can’t be said for Ronaldo and his Man United teammates.

The Red Devils suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against the Swiss champions after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s red card meant they had to play the final 65 minutes with ten men.

Before the defender’s dismissal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked to be on course for a routine victory, having taken the lead in the 13th minute through Ronaldo’s third goal in two games since his return to the club.

Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United – Oh dear Jesse. The hosts snatch victory in injury time after a disastrous back-pass from Jesse Lingard gives the ball and the winner to Siebatcheu. #RTESoccer #YBMUN Updates: https://t.co/YhheKjFZ7x Watch: https://t.co/JYf06csaIG pic.twitter.com/3jujzGSf0d — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 14, 2021

Ronaldo subbed on a miserable night.

However, things started to go wrong in the second half, with Nicolas Ngamaleu equalising for the home side before Jordan Siebatcheu wrapped things up with virtually the last kick of the game.

In between the Young Boys goals, Ronaldo was substituted on what turned out to be a miserable night for Man United.

The three-time European Cup winners will have the chance to rectify the defeat when they host Villarreal in their second group game on September 29th.

The Spanish side drew 2-2 with Atalanta in their opening match on Tuesday and, like United, were also reduced to 10 men, when Francis Coquelin was sent off in the 84th minute.

