Full Cristiano Ronaldo statement as he’s banished from Man United squad

Cristiano Ronaldo statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a statement on Instagram after it was confirmed that he won’t be part of the Manchester United squad for their trip to Chelsea this weekend.

It would appear that Ronaldo is being punished for his actions on Wednesday night, when he left Old Trafford before the final whistle in their victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

It has also emerged that the 37-year-old was asked to come on as a substitute late in the game but refused.

Man United statement.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea,” said a club statement issued on Thursday evening. “The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Ronaldo is expected to train alone on Friday and the decision to banish the forward is said to have been made by manager Erik ten Hag.

Not long after United’s statement, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner gave his own reaction on Instagram, in which he put his actions down to being in the “heat of the moment”.

Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. pic.twitter.com/Ll4raQovL8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo.

“As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches,” Ronaldo begins.

“That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process.

“I started very young, the older and most experienced players’ examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The future.

After his attempts to leave United this summer failed and an indifferent start to the season, it appears that Ten Hag’s patience is wearing thin with his star player.

Next month, Ronaldo will be joining up with Portugal to play in the World Cup and then all eyes will be on the January transfer window to see which club, if any, would be happy to take him off United’s hands.

