Ex-Ireland international compares Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation with Roy Keane’s final days at Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s current situation at Manchester United has been compared to that of Roy Keane, before the Corkman’s acrimonious departure from the club in 2005.

Ronaldo has only started one Premier League game this season and was left on the bench for the entirety of last weekend’s 6-3 defeat to Manchester City.

The 37-year-old’s unhappiness at the club has been widely reported in recent months, although his attempts to get a move during the summer failed to materialise.

It’s expected that Ronaldo will leave the club next summer at the latest, or potentially even in January, if United can find someone to take him.

The situation has reminded former Ireland international Tony Cascarino of Roy Keane’s final days at the club in 2005, before his infamous mid-season departure.

“Roy Keane himself left Manchester United the moment he became a problem,” said Cascarino on talkSPORT. “If he wasn’t going to be used by [Sir Alex] Ferguson he was out the door and gone.

“Why would you keep someone who is 37-years old, not as good as he once was, and not utilise him very often? He looks like he will play no part. I watched him midweek and he didn’t play particularly well.

“Just cut your ties. Free up wages. Ronaldo is on a lot of money and he wanted to leave. He won’t just be thinking about money. I just thought it was wrong to keep him.”

Keane famously left United by mutual consent in November 2005, amid the fallout from a controversial appearance on in-house TV station MUTV.

The segment, which never aired, saw Keane make some critical comments about the performance of some of his teammates in a 4-1 defeat to Middlesbrough in October of that year.

With Ronaldo continuing to kick his heels on the bench and manager Erik ten Hag seemingly not keen, perhaps a similar mutual arrangement can be made for the forward to leave in January.

