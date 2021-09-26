Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to apologetic Bruno Fernandes Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldon reacts to Bruno Fernandes post.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown his support for Bruno Fernandes after the midfielder missed a penalty during Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Man United were awarded a penalty in injury time at the end of the game, just minutes after a Kortney Hause header appeared to give the visitors all three points.

Bruno Fernandes takes penalty responsibility.

It was the first penalty for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side since the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and when Fernandes stepped up to take it, it seemed like the lingering question of which of United’s Portuguese megastars would be on spot-kick duty this season was answered.

However, given that Fernandes fired his shot into the Stretford End, Ronaldo’s chances of taking his team’s next penalty have definitely increased.

The returning Man United hero appeared to show no hard feelings towards his compatriot by sticking a ‘fist bump’ emoji underneath the lengthy statement Fernandes posted last night lamenting the miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10)

Bruno Fernandes: I will take it again.

Among other points made by the midfielder, Fernandes wrote: “Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat.

“I’ve always assumed my responsibilities and I’ve always embraced them under pressure in moments like this. Today, I failed. But I took a step forward and faced the challenge with the same ambition and responsibility as when, on the many other occasions, the ball ended up in the net.

“Today I once again took the responsibility given to me almost since I joined United and I will take it again without any fear or dread whenever called upon.”

Who will step up next for Man United?

Ronaldo will probably see about that but his reaction to Bruno’s post will no doubt be appreciated by his teammate for club and country.

Jesse Lingard, David De Gea and Diogo Dalot were among other Man United players to offer their support for Fernandes after his miss ensured the Red Devils suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season.

United have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions and must dust themselves down for a crucial Champions League meeting with Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Should the referee point to the spot in United’s favour on the night, all eyes will doubtless be on who grabs the ball.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Instagram, Penalty