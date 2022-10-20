The Cristiano Ronaldo punditry fanboys are now bordering on embarrassing

Cristiano Ronaldo fanboys.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines once again on Wednesday night, but the usual fanboys were out to defend him.

As the clocked ticked towards full-time in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, unused substitute Ronaldo made his way down the tunnel, preferring not to soak up the post-match celebrations at a raucous Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s power play.

Not the biggest crime in the world and if it had have been any other player, most would hardly have noticed.

However, Ronaldo knows this and he also knows that his decision to take an early night will have been seen as a power move against Erik ten Hag.

The United manager oversaw his side’s best performance of his short tenure and it’s no coincidence that Ronaldo was kept on the bench for the 90 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. pic.twitter.com/Ll4raQovL8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2022

The season so far.

The home side were at their free-flowing best, with the Tottenham backline pinned back for most of the game. In fact, without the magnificence of Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, the scoreline could have been a lot more damaging for Antonio Conte’s side.

This is in contrast to Ronaldo’s two Premier League starts this season, which have ended in a 4-0 defeat at Brentford and a scoreless draw at home to Newcastle United at the weekend.

The 37-year-old’s only Premier League goal of the season against Everton came alongside just one goal (a penalty) in four Europa League starts, with Ronaldo blanking twice while playing 180 minutes against Cypriot side Omonia recently.

Red Devils fans were ecstatic when their hero returned to the club for a second spell last August but despite his 24 goals last season, most have now surely come to realise that the club would have been better off granting his desire to leave this summer.

He doesn’t want to be at the club and the feeling is clearly mutual with Ten Hag, but the Dutch coach continues to receive criticism from some of Ronaldo’s former teammates.

The fanboys.

“My only thought could be that Cristiano is being saved for the weekend against Chelsea,” said Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel after Ronaldo was snubbed against Spurs.

“That’s the only way that I see it, logically, that he did not play. I think Ronaldo will be absolutely fuming with that, naturally.”

For an ex-United player and supporter, that’s a remarkable comment for Ferdinand to make. Whether he feels like Ronaldo should be in the team or not, it’s clear that there was more than Saturday’s game against Chelsea on Ten Hag’s mind when he decided not to play his number 7.

It’s much more likely that the manager looked back on Sunday’s performance against Newcastle and concluded that he would be better off playing with a frontline of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony against Spurs. If that is the case, then he was proven right in the end.

While Ferdinand remained fairly quiet on Ronaldo’s decision to walk off, Evra took a different approach by backing his former teammate and calling on Ten Hag to start him.

“I would have to start [Ronaldo],’ Evra said on Amazon Prime. “One interview from Ten Hag after the game against Manchester City and why he didn’t bring him on was because he respected his character.

“If he respected his character, he would surely have to play him and play him every time.”

*Exactly* the kind of intensity we want to see. More to come 🔜#MUFC || #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/kDkVtiVEJ2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 19, 2022

Respect.

It begs the question, what is it that Ten Hag owes Ronaldo? The forward is one of the greatest players of all time but he has done little or nothing during most of the opportunities handed to him this season.

Ten Hag has earned the right to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world and if he feels that starting Ronaldo could be holding the team back, he is perfectly within his rights to choose not to do so. Anything else would be a waste of a huge opportunity handed to the former Ajax boss to take United back to the top.

And on the subject of respect, perhaps Ronaldo could have handed a little more to the club he supposedly loves during his attempts to leave this summer.

Ronaldo doesn't care about @rioferdy5's suede shoes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/j6kf9zKMfo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 27, 2022

Ferdinand and Evra.

Ferdinand and Evra are part of a cohort of pundits who get giddy every time Ronaldo glances at them as they report on games from the touchline.

Both were key figures in the United team when Ronaldo was announcing himself as a global superstar during his first spell at Old Trafford, and both appear to still be quite close to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

However, it’s about time they put the immature love-ins for their friend aside. Then again, Evra is someone who thinks it’s a good idea to eat grass on live TV, so perhaps we shouldn’t take his opinions too seriously.

