What Cristiano Ronaldo told his mother about potential Man City move

Cristiano Ronaldo confides in his mother.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has revealed that he assured her he wouldn’t be moving to Manchester City earlier this summer.

At one point during the transfer window, it appeared to be certain that Ronaldo would be joining Manchester City but dramatic events on August 27th saw the pendulum swing towards their arch-rivals Manchester United.

What Ronaldo said to his mother.

As the world waited to see if Ronaldo would be wearing blue or red, the Portuguese forward did exactly what most people would do in his situation – he got on the phone to his mother.

Dolores Aveiro is a face familiar to football fans as she has followed the career of her son closely and she has now revealed what Cristiano said to her over those hectic few days.

“Mum, don’t worry about what they say, because I’m going to Manchester United,” Ronaldo told her and it’s a decision she was fully on board with.

Dolores Aveiro interview.

“I told him that I liked it very much and he did it,” Dolores is quoted as saying. “Seeing the stadium full, with 75,000 people, singing his name was a great emotion,” she added, referring to Ronaldo’s second Man United debut against Newcastle United on September 11, a match in which he scored two goals in front of a raucous Old Trafford.

Dolores was speaking to ADN De Leao, an official YouTube show of Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese club with whom a young Ronaldo took his first steps as a professional footballer.

His beloved mam also revealed that she has told him she wants to see him wear the green and white of the Portuguese champions again before he ends his career.

Ronaldo to return to Sporting?

“Cristiano has to come back here, he would do it for me,” she said. “He likes to watch Sporting games. I have already told him: ‘Son before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting’.

“He’s warned me that he will play until 40 years at least, so there is still time.”

The Portuguese speakers amongst you can see what Dolores had to say in full in the below video.

