Reports: Man United to sue Cristiano Ronaldo and ban him from club

Report: Man United to sue Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United have reportedly begun the process of suing Cristiano Ronaldo for an alleged breach of contract, after his recent interview with Piers Morgan.

In the interview, Ronaldo criticised the Glazer ownership of the club, said that executives didn’t believe that he missed a pre-season tour due to a family illness, and claimed that he doesn’t have respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo to be sued and banned.

The Guardian now reports that Ronaldo has almost certainly played his last game for the club, and that he has been told not to return to their Carrington training base after the World Cup.

The Daily Mail adds that United’s lawyers have begun a process of tearing up Ronaldo’s £500,000-a-week contract, without paying him a penny of the remainder of a deal that runs until June of next year.

After the conclusion of the TalkTV broadcast on Thursday night, United issued a statement on Friday morning which reads as follows:

Man United statement.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”

It all points towards an unsavoury end to Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford, which began amid ecstatic scenes at the end of summer 2021.

Ronaldo returned to the club where he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell between 2003 and 2009, and began his second stint by scoring two goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

"I belong to Manchester United." ♥️ Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on a "special" second debut for #MUFC that saw him score twice against Newcastle.pic.twitter.com/tbHIXFhCrL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 12, 2021

Unsavoury end.

His second Man United debut played out in front of a raucous Old Trafford as supporters lapped up the second coming of their hero.

The 37-year-old ended up scoring 24 goals in what was a poor overall season for United, and has followed that up with just three goals this season as he has fallen out of favour with Ten Hag.

