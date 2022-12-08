Portugal FA issue statement after reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup

Portugal issue statement over reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.

The Portuguese Football Federation has issued a statement after a report claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.

Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by manager Fernando Santos for Tuesday’s round-of-16 match against Switzerland, a game which Portugal subsequently went on to win 6-1.

Prior to the game against the Swiss, Santos indicated that he was unhappy with Ronaldo’s reaction to being subbed in the group stage defeat against South Korea last Friday, and a report by Portuguese publication Record states that the forward was “shocked and infuriated” at the decision.

It is added that Ronaldo informed Santos that the he would leave Portugal’s World Cup camp if the manager was to go ahead with the decision, but later backed down.

However, Portuguese football’s governing body has moved to dismiss the claims, with a strong statement released on Thursday morning.

“News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach,” it begins.

“The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the internship in Qatar.

“Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team.

“Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated – if necessary – in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

“The national team – players, coaches and FPF structure – is, as it has been since the first day, fully committed and enthusiastic in building what the country wants to be Portugal’s best ever participation in a World Cup.”

Ronaldo was eventually brought on with 16 minutes to play on Tuesday, with Portugal already coasting at 5-1 up.

Goncalo Ramos, the 21-year-old forward who replaced him in the starting line-up, had already scored a hat-trick by the time Ronaldo made it onto the pitch, and it now seems likely that the youngster will be preferred to his senior teammate for Saturday’s quarter-final against Morocco.

