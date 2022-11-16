Cristiano Ronaldo interview part 1: Main talking points, how to rewatch, and how to watch part 2

Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Part 1.

Part 1 of the Cristiano Ronaldo interview has been broadcast, as viewers worldwide watched the superstar footballer open his heart to Piers Morgan.

Fans had already seen numerous snippets of the Manchester United and Portugal forward’s conversation with the controversial TV presenter, but there was plenty of new material, as Ronaldo spoke openly about the loss of his baby son earlier this year, among other topics.

Here’s what Ronaldo had to say in part 1 of the Piers Morgan Uncensored interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo interview: The loss of his baby son earlier this year.

Ronaldo spoke about how he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez coped with the devastating loss of their baby son Angel earlier this year.

Angel passed away as the couple welcomed Bella, a baby girl, into the world. Ronaldo explained how their other children would ask questions about the loss, and how the couple helped them to understand it.

“Gio arrived home and the kids start to say where’s the other baby, where’s the other baby?” he said. “The other ones in the beginning, around the table, the kids start to say “Mom where is the other baby?’… and after one week I say let’s be up front and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.”

Ronaldo also revealed that he keeps his son’s ashes in his home along with those of his father, who passed away in 2005.

“I talk with them all the time and they are on my side,” he said. “You know they help me to be a better man, to be a better person, to be a better father. And it’s something that I am really proud of… the message that they send me, especially my son.”

Ronaldo also thanked football fans in England for their support during that difficult time.

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he keeps his son's ashes next to his father's and talks to them all the time. "They help me to be a better man, to be a better person, to be a better father." Watch: https://t.co/MmPz7B3iyT@cristiano | @piersmorgan | #90MinutesWithRonaldo pic.twitter.com/tztpSGDVJz — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 16, 2022

Ronaldo on nearly moving to Manchester City.

Last summer, Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move to Pep Guardiola’s Man City, before a conversation with former United boss Alex Ferguson help to swing a move to United.

“Well, honestly, it [moving to City] was close,” he said. “They spoke a lot and Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me.

“But, as you know, my history is in Manchester United. Your heart, you’re feeling the way you did before, and it made the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a conscious decision because the heart speaks loud in that moment.

“I think it [speaking with Ferguson] was the key. I wouldn’t say that Manchester City wasn’t close. But I think, I did [make] a conscious decision.”

On Diogo Dalot and Man United’s young players.

In one section, Ronaldo spoke of his feeling that young players at Manchester United don’t have the same hunger to succeed in football as he did when he was their age.

Club and international teammate Diogo Dalot, however, was singled out as one player who Ronaldo feels has all of the ingredients to go far in his career.

“In Manchester United I can mention Diogo Dalot,” said Ronaldo. “He’s young, but very professional but I don’t doubt that he’s going to have longevity in football because he’s young, he’s smart, intelligent and he’s very professional. Probably [Lisandro] Martinez, Casemiro is in his 30s, but I will say Dalot.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan that younger football players have the wrong attitude and "don't care." "Everything is easy, they don't suffer." Watch live: https://t.co/MmPz7ALHHl@cristiano | @piersmorgan | #90MinutesWithRonaldo | #PMU pic.twitter.com/Wqps5EnRmT — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 16, 2022

On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ronaldo was only a few months into his second spell at United when Solskjaer was sacked as manager last autumn.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner explained how he feels about Solskjaer as a person, and that the Norwegian needed more time in the job.

“I love Solskjaer,” he said. “I think he was a top person, because what I keep inside my heart, it’s the heart of the persons. And Ole for me, is a top person… It’s hard. It’s hard to assume [the role] after Sir Alex Ferguson, but I think he did a good job for sure..”

On his social media presence.

When it was pointed out by Morgan that Ronaldo has almost half a billion followers on Instagram – more than any other person on the planet – Ronaldo explained why he thinks that is.

“It’s good, I feel proud of that,” he said. “It means a lot for me, it means that people like me too, I’m charismatic. I think to be good-looking helps too!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The second part of Ronaldo’s interview with Morgan will air on Thursday night at 8pm. You can find out how to watch it in Ireland via this link.

Part 1 of the interview can now be viewed in full here.

