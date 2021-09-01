Cristiano Ronaldo gives first interview since Man United return.

Cristiano Ronaldo have given his first official interview since returning to Manchester United.

It was announced yesterday that Ronaldo has returned to Old Trafford on a two-year deal with an option for a third and the Portugal captain has now given his first interview since his transfer from Juventus was confirmed.

Cristiano Ronaldo outlines key Alex Ferguson role in new interview.

“I have a fantastic history with this amazing club,” Ronaldo told Man United club media in an exclusive interview. “I was there at 18 years old and of course I’m so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to start my first game.”

The 36-year-old outlined the key role that his former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had in his return to the club.

“As everybody knows, when I signed for Manchester United at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key,” Ronaldo said. “I remember when we played against Manchester when I was at Sporting Lisbon.

“For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me. He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion of course he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he’s an unbelievable person.

“I really like him a lot and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am, that I signed for Manchester United.”

“Manchester United fans are special.”

Ronaldo also spoke of his affection for the Man United fans who have continued to sing his name since his 2009 departure, and have celebrated his return to the club in delirious fashion.

“The Manchester United fans, they are special, I know, I remember very well,” Ronaldo said.

“I know they still sing my music which has made me feel even more happy and my commitment is to give everything on the pitch, like I did before, like I do it all the time, and try to do my best, help the team score goals, make assists, win games, and I hope to see them very, very soon.”

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Ireland tonight.

It’s been a busy few days for Ronaldo off the pitch and on Wednesday night, he will look to getting back to doing what he does best when his native Portugal take on the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier.

A goal would see him become the highest international goalscorer of all time with 110, taking over from Ali Daei of Iran.

The squad number that Ronaldo will wear for Man United is expected to be announced in due course.

