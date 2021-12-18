Cristiano Ronaldo recalls father’s illness in emotive chat with Alex Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo chats with Alex Ferguson.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Ferguson have sat down publicly together for the first time since the forward’s return to Old Trafford this summer.

After 12 years apart, Ronaldo and Ferguson are essentially back working in the same building, so it made sense for the Manchester United media team to bring them together to reflect on old times.

Ronaldo recalls father’s illness.

Ferguson was the manager who brought Ronaldo to the club first time around in 2003 and under the stewardship of the Scot, the youngster evolved into one of the best footballers in the world, before moving to Real Madrid six years later.

Despite their time apart, the pair’s affection for each other never diminished and that’s evident in their chat. Among other topics, they discussed a time when Ronaldo asked to see his sick father back in Madeira, a request which Ferguson had no problem in granting.

“My father was in hospital,” Ronaldo says. “I was so emotional, very low. I spoke with him (Ferguson) and he said ‘Cristiano, it doesn’t matter. Go there, two or three days’, and we had difficult games.

“I was a key player and he said ‘It will be tough because we have difficult games but I understand your situation. You can go to see your father’.

“For me, this is the most important thing. Apart from winning Champions Leagues, Premier Leagues, cup and stuff, so I have to appreciate him because what he said to me, he always did.”

Alex Ferguson: “I knew his father was ill.”

Sitting next to his former player, Ferguson then interjects to explain the root of the kind of empathy he showed all those years ago.

“I got that from an experience as a young manager,” he says. “I was 33 years of age and a young boy came to my office and it was a Tuesday and he says ‘Boss, can I have Friday off?’

“I said ‘why?’ and he said ‘my mother’s died’. You’re beat. What can you do?

“I went ‘of course, son.’ If a player came to me and said ‘I want tomorrow off,’ I’d say ‘Yeah. Can I help you?

“Some things are bigger than football.”

“In the case of Cristiano, I knew his father was ill, I knew he was in hospital and it was important for him to be there. The football club didn’t matter.

“You’ve got to understand, some things are bigger than the football club and family is definitely one of them. Without question. And you should never ever put your club in front of your family.”

Ronaldo was only 20 when his father passed away in 2005 and it’s clear that the kindness shown to him by Ferguson has never been forgotten.

You can watch the full conversation between the pair via this link.

