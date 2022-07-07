Pundit claims Cristiano Ronaldo “doesn’t care” about Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo “doesn’t care” about Man United.

Cristiano Ronaldo “doesn’t care” about Manchester United and would happily join a rival Premier League club such as Chelsea, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor.

The talkSPORT pundit has been speaking on the uncertainly surrounding the future of the Portuguese forward, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s love for Man United questioned.

Ronaldo rejoined Man United last August, 12 years after his glittering first spell at the club ended with a move to Real Madrid.

While scoring 24 goals over the course of last season, Ronaldo was also regularly fluttering his eyelashes towards the United supporters on social media, telling them how much he loved them and the club as a whole.

According to Agbonlahor though, this was all an act, and Ronaldo won’t care about leaving United to move to a club that will be competing in the Champions League during the upcoming campaign.

Agbonlahor: “He cares about Ronaldo.”

“Ronaldo doesn’t want to play in the Europa League,” said the ex-Aston Villa man. “The last few years of his career, he wants to play in the Champions League.

“For me, the biggest disappointment, if I was a Manchester United fan would be: Ronaldo doesn’t care about Manchester United, for me.

“He cares about Ronaldo. He wants to play Champions League, he wants to score more Champions League goals. He wants to win more titles. Manchester United are a million miles away from any of that.

“So he just cares about Ronaldo, he doesn’t care about Manchester United, because they need Ronaldo and he wants to jump ship. He doesn’t want to be there.

“So, for me, very disappointing from him if I was a Manchester United fan and it just shows, it’s the Ronaldo show, not the Man United show.

😳 “The biggest disappointment if I was a #MUFC fan is that Ronaldo doesn’t care!” 🔴 “He doesn’t care about Man Utd, he cares about Ronaldo. He wants #UCL!” 🇵🇹 “It’s the Ronaldo show!”@Ga11Agbon believes Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t care about Man United 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5y6Br0wiW3 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 6, 2022

Agbonlahor goes on to state that the 37-year-old would have no problem moving to Chelsea, and would have moved to Manchester City ahed of United last summer, if Pep Guardiola had really wanted him.

Ronaldo has yet to attend pre-season training at Man United, with family reasons cited, and speculation over his future sure to run for weeks and weeks.

