Ex-Liverpool defender blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for Jamie Carragher snub

Cristiano Ronaldo accused of disrespecting Jamie Carragher.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of disrespect after the Manchester United forward snubbed Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher on Monday night.

During the station’s bumper edition of Monday Night Football, which saw United beat Liverpool 2-1, Ronaldo approached the panel on the touchline prior to kick-off.

While there, he warmly embraced his former Red Devils teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane, while completely blanking Carragher, who has been a vocal critic of the Portuguese striker in recent weeks.

According to Carragher’s former Liverpool teammate Jose Enrique, this was a mark of disrespect towards his fellow ex-defender, and he let the world know his opinion via his Instagram Stories.

“I will never like Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“The disrespect here from Cristiano Ronaldo to Carra isn’t right,” posted the Spaniard. “Keane and Gary have been killing him on Sky Sports as well so I’m sure it’s not because of that.

“But someone that [has] played football for that long and [has made] so many appearances for Liverpool, at least you say hi out of respect. Another thing why I will never like Cristiano Ronaldo and when football finishes, let’s see who he will have around [him].”

Enrique is never hesitant about winding up United fans on social media and has previous for hitting out at Ronaldo.

Back in April, he criticised the 37-year-old for his actions following a 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, when he appeared to knock a phone out of the hand of a young supporter.

“I always said it,” posted Enrique at the time. “Don’t like him he believe is God and can do whatever he wants. That doesn’t take that is (sic) been one of the best players in the history of football but as a person don’t like him.”

I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one!

The custard pie for him from ETH shows the Manager thinks the same!!

Maybe the ex Man United Legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me 😎 https://t.co/Yc7DcJ5pcX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 23, 2022

Jamie Carragher fires back.

Ronaldo started Monday’s game on the bench, only coming on for the final few moments to help see out the result.

His omission comes as he continues to seek a move away from Old Trafford, something which Carragher has long said would be the best outcome for the club.

“I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one!,” he posted in the aftermath of his encounter with Ronaldo on Monday.

“The custard pie for him from Erik ten Hag shows the manager thinks the same!! Maybe the ex Man United Legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me.”

