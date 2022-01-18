Cristiano Ronaldo votes for two Chelsea players for Fifa’s The Best award

Cristiano Ronaldo votes Chelsea players as The Best.

Cristiano Ronaldo voted for two Chelsea players for Fifa’s The Best Men’s Player award for 2021, it has been revealed.

Ultimately, Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich and Poland took home the prize for the second consecutive year, with Lionel Messi taking the runner-up spot and Mohamed Salah finishing third.

Chelsea pair recognised by Cristiano Ronaldo.

As international captains, all three had voting rights for the ceremony, as did Ronaldo, who snubbed his old rival Messi once again.

The Manchester United and Portugal forward voted for Lewandowski in first place, followed by N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who both play for his club’s Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Jorginho achieved a rare feat in 2021 by winning the Champions League and European Championship double, with Chelsea and Italy respectively, and did so by playing a key role in both victories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

The Best – captain voting.

Jorginho’s performances were also recognised by Lewandowski, who voted for the Brazilian-born midfielder in top spot, ahead of Messi and Ronaldo.

Messi, meanwhile, voted for his Paris Saint-Germain teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in first and second, with Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema in third spot.

Salah, who is currently playing at the Africa Nations Cup with Egypt, gave Jorginho his vote while putting Messi in second and Lewandowski in third.

The Best – Irish votes.

From an Irish point of view, Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman voted in the order of Lewandowski, Messi and Kante, with Stephen Kenny giving his international manager votes to Lewandowski, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Salah.

The Fifa The Best Women’s award went to Alex Putellas of Barcelona and Spain, who was included in the top three of both Ireland captain Katie McCabe and manager Vera Pauw.

However, McCabe opted for her Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema ahead of Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen, while Pauw went for Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson at number one, with Miedema and Putellas in second and third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Elsewhere, Chelsea completed a managerial double, with Thomas Tuchel taking home the prize for The Best Men’s Coach, with Emma Hayes winning The Best Women’s Coach award.

Ronaldo didn’t go home empty-handed either, as he was given a special award for becoming the highest-scoring men’s international player of all-time, a feat he achieved with a brace against Ireland back in September.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, FIFA