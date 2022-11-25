Cristiano Ronaldo branded a “cheat” by BBC pundit

Cristiano Ronaldo branded a “cheat”.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been branded a “cheat” for an apparent dive during Portugal’s 3-2 victory over Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.

With the game locked at 0-0 midway through the second half, the now-former Manchester United forward went down under a Mohammed Salisu challenge, before dusting himself off to convert the resultant spot kick.

The goal meant that Ronaldo is the first man to score at five different World Cups, but according to BBC pundit Chris Sutton, he should never have been presented with the opportunity.

Chris Sutton calls Cristiano Ronaldo a cheat.

“The VAR officials are absolute bottle-jobs,” Sutton told the Daily Mail. “It’s a terrible example for young kids around the world, everybody will be tumbling over.

“A brilliant player but it was cheating. The officials needed to be stronger. It’s embarrassing how they missed it. You don’t have to watch it too many times to see that he went over.

“Totally manufactured, out of order. I can’t believe that there are people saying that it was a penalty. It’s ridiculous, it’s cheating, it’s out of order.

“I know he has his fans within the media and around the world but come on. That was awful.”

'Cristiano Ronaldo is a CHEAT' 😡@chris_sutton73 is not happy with both CR7 and 'bottle jobs' VAR 😬

Portugal v Ghana.

If Ronaldo’s recent interview with Piers Morgan is anything to go by, then Sutton could soon find himself on the receiving end of some verbal retaliation from the Portugal captain.

Joking aside though, Ronaldo is unlikely to bat an eyelid at what Sutton says as he looks to make an impact at what will likely be his final World Cup.

In keeping with his Man United form from earlier this season though, Ronaldo’s finishing let him down for the most part against Ghana.

He was substituted by Fernando Santos with Portugal leading 3-1 and was forced to watch a nervy finish to the game from the bench, as Osman Bukari scored Ghana’s second goal late on.

Man of the Match.

Bizarrely, Ronaldo was given the Fifa Man of the Match award for a fairly average performance, much like Kevin De Bruyne for Belgium the previous night.

Unlike De Bruyne though, Ronaldo is unlikely to admit that he didn’t deserve the award and only got it because of his name.

