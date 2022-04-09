Cristiano Ronaldo issues apology for his behaviour at the end of Everton defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo apology.

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued an apology for his actions after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

As the Red Devils players trudged down the tunnel, Ronaldo appeared to be involved in an incident in a which a mobile phone belonging to a fan was damaged.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches out to fan.

Sky Sports earlier reported that United were ‘looking into’ what happened and Ronaldo has now seemingly confirmed that the incident took place in a post on Instagram.

‘It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,’ the Portuguese forward posted on Saturday night.

‘Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.’

Man United woes continue.

The incident will be seen as an unwelcome headache for Man United after another on-pitch performance that fell below standards.

A first half Anthony Gordon strike, via a deflection off Harry Maguire, was enough to give Frank Lampard’s Toffees all three points on a day in which the Merseyside club slightly eased their relegation fears.

As for United, the loss is another dent in their hopes of finishing in the top four this season and it’s looking more and more likely that they will be playing Europa League, or even Europa Conference League football next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo future.

For Ronaldo, who has made a career out of producing sensational Champions League moments, you would suspect that playing in a lower level of European competition may be something he’d wish to avoid.

With another year to go on his contract, this is likely to be a conversation he will have with United’s next permanent manager, whether that be Erik ten Hag as reported, or someone else.

In the meantime, Ronaldo and his teammates must dust themselves down for their remaining seven Premier League games, starting with a home match against Norwich City next Saturday.

