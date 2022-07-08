Release of advert featuring Cristiano Ronaldo with legendary Man United pair being “held back”

Cristiano Ronaldo advert held back.

Manchester United are holding back the release of an advert which features Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona and David Beckham, amid uncertainty over Ronaldo’s future.

The ad was supposed to coincide with the unveiling of United’s new kit, which took place on the club’s social channels at 9am on Friday.

Eric Cantona and David Beckham feature in advert.

Fans were due to be treated to a the special ad featuring Ronaldo alongside his fellow iconic Man United number 7s, but due to news of his desire to leave the club, the release has been put on pause.

Cantona features heavily in the promotional imagery for the new kit and its prominent collar is partially a nod to how the Frenchman wore his while playing for the club in the 1990s.

The collar is 🔙 How will you wear yours? 🔴#MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2022

Still remembered by fans as the signing that kicked off Alex Ferguson’s era of dominance, Cantona was known to wear his collar up in a style that was copied on football pitches and in schoolyards far beyond Manchester.

Beckham, whose spell at number 7 was sandwiched by Cantona and Ronaldo’s, doesn’t feature in any of the imagery released on Friday, but is included in the as-yet-unseen ad with his fellow club heroes, according to The Athletic.

The collaboration between United’s marketing department and Adidas has been subject to a rethink, given that it is unclear if Ronaldo will feature for Erik ten Hag’s side this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pundit Arena (@punditarena)

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss tour.

After missing training all week due to family reasons, the 37-year-old is not due to board the plane to Bangkok for United’s pre-season tour on Friday.

While the kit launch featured a picture of Ronaldo, and he does appear in a 30-second clip that was released, ‘it was agreed between United and Adidas to pause on placing him as being central to the kit launch.’

The publication also states that Ronaldo posed for the shots five weeks ago, which would have given the impression that he saw himself back at Old Trafford for the 2022-23 season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, eric cantona, Macnhester United