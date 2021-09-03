Cristiano Ronaldo to take number 7 from Edinson Cavani.

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number seven for Manchester United this season, with previous holder Edinson Cavani moving to number 21.

The club confirmed the reshuffle last night, meaning that the returning Portuguese forward will wear the number that he donned for six seasons during his previous spell at Old Trafford, and one which is important to his CR7 branding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to old number.

Premier League rules allow for a change of jersey numbers mid-season as long as the club in question offers refunds to supporters who have purchased shirts with the name and number of the previous wearer.

In a post on their website last night, Man United said: “Ronaldo inherits the number from Edinson Cavani, who wore the shirt last season and in our away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

“As our new signing is allocated no.7, El Matador will switch to no.21, the same number our prolific striker wears for the Uruguayan national team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

Cristiano Ronaldo in esteemed company.

The club also posted a message from Ronaldo on social media, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner quoted as saying: “I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture.”

The number seven comes with a lot of mystique at Old Trafford, with the likes of Eric Cantona and David Beckham wearing it before Ronaldo arrived from Sporting Lisbon as an 18-year-old in 2003.

Since Ronaldo’s departure, most of those wearing it haven’t lived up to previous holders of the shirt, with the likes of Michael Owen, Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and Alexis Sanchez all leaving Old Trafford without having made much impact.

Antonio Valencia, a player who enjoyed a largely successful period at the club, wore number seven for the 2012/2013 season but switched back to his initial number 25 after an indifferent campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

Edinson Cavani to wear number 21.

After scoring 17 goals in 39 appearances in his maiden Man United season, the number seven shirt has fitted Cavani better than any other successors since Ronaldo’s first stint.

His new number 21 was previously held by Daniel James before his departure to Leeds United this week, and it was also worn by Cavani’s fellow Uruguayan Diego Forlan between 2002 and 2004.

The first opportunity for supporters to see both players with their new shirt numbers is likely to arrive when Man United host Newcastle United on September 11th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Manchester United, number 7