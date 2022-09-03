Ireland youngster Cristiano Fitzgerald earns professional contract with Portuguese giants

Cristiano Fitzgerald signs professional contract.

Ireland youngster Cristiano Fitzgerald has earned a first-team contract with Portuguese giants Boavista.

As reported in the Irish Mirror, the 18-year-old has has been rewarded with a professional contract with the Porto-based club after impressing in the club’s underage set-up, where he has been since 2017.

Cristiano Fitzgerald’s Irish roots.

Fitzgerald qualifies for Ireland through his Limerick-born father Jimmy, who left Ireland for Singapore in the 1990s. It was in the Asian country where Jimmy met Cristiano’s French mother, before the youngster was born there in 2003.

Fitzgerald has played for the Ireland under-19s and and recently spent some time on trial at Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United, for whom he lined out in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Leicester City.

“I have Ireland in my heart.”

The 18-year-old is well known for his dribbling ability and is supposedly one of the fastest players in world football, once clocking a top speed of 35.27km per hour.

The youngster spoke last year about his connection with Ireland, citing his father’s background as an underage hurler with his native county.

“I have Ireland in my heart,” Fitzgerald said. “My father is from there, he was a good hurling player and I go every summer to my grandparents’ farm in Limerick, where I am with my cousins.”

It was Jimmy who first got in touch with the FAI about his son’s Irish eligibility, and he gave an insight to the Irish Daily Star last year on family life in the Fitzgerald household.

“He has gone to Limerick every summer to play on the farm with his cousins,” Cristiano’s father said.

“But he has spent equal amounts of time with his French family. A dinner conversation in our house is half in French and half in English.

“I would say very much that Cristiano feels both Irish and French, but he has never lived physically in Ireland or France.”

Boavista.

Boavista are currently 10th in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, after winning two and losing two of their opening four games of the season.

While well-supported, they have historically found it difficult to overcome the country’s “Big Three” of Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and FC Porto.

They have one top flight title to their name, which came in 2000/01, while they have won the Portuguese Cup on five occasions.

