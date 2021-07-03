Ex-Scotland international hits out at England’s ‘unfair’ Euro 2020 advantage

England play their first Euro 2020 match away from Wembley this evening.

Former Scotland international Craig Burley has said that England have had an “unfair” advantage at Euro 2020 by playing all of their games thus far at Wembley.

England have now played four Euro 2020 games at Wembley, winning three and drawing one, and ex-Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Craig Burley feels that this has given Gareth Southgate’s men an advantage over their opponents.

Craig Burley not happy with England’s Wembley advantage.

Speaking in his role of pundit on ESPN UK, Burley cited the case of Belgium, who played in St. Petersburg, Copenhagen and Seville before being eliminated by Italy in Munich last night.

He said: “We’ve just seen Belgium go out who’ve travelled all over. We’ve seen other teams travel all over and there has to be an element of fairness to this and playing six of the seven games – if they get to the final – in Wembley, when you’re not hosting the tournament.”

England travel to Rome.

England face Ukraine in Rome tonight in what will be their first match of the tournament away from Wembley. If they come through it, they will return to the London venue for a semi-final against Denmark or Czech Republic, as well as the final if they progress that far.

Burley added: “If you’re an elite country, which England supposedly are, you can’t have them playing six of their seven games in front of home fans. So, Uefa have made a complete hash of this if that’s the case.”

Craig Burley has Wembley experience against England.

Craig Burley knows all about playing England at Wembley in a major tournament, having come on as a substitute in Scotland’s 2-0 group stage defeat to their neighbours at Euro 96. Of that occasion, Burley added: “I’ve got no problem with the Euros that we played in because England were hosting the tournament, I’ve not got an issue with that. There has to be an element of fairness with this tournament.”

England defeated Germany 2-0 at Wembley on Tuesday, in a Round of 16 encounter which was supposed to be held at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Euro 2020 is being held across 11 cities, with seven matches taking place at Wembley.

