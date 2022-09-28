“Devastated” Conor Coventry proud of Ireland U21 team after penalty defeat

Conor Coventry takes pride in defeat.

Conor Coventry spoke of his pride in the Ireland U21 team after their heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Israel on Tuesday.

After scoreless draw in Tel Aviv, the two-legged European Championship play-off was locked at 1-1 on aggregate, meaning that it would take spot kicks to decide who would go to the tournament in Romania and Georgia next year.

Penalty heartbreak.

Tyreik Wright, Evan Ferguson and Dawson Devoy all missed for Ireland, as the home side won the shootout 3-1, but Coventry did manage to put his penalty away.

The defeat marked the end of a memorable journey for Jim Crawford’s side, with many of the team becoming household names, as a number of their qualifying games were broadcast by RTE.

Speaking afterwards, the captain spoke of his pride in his teammates as he reflected on the agonising defeat.

A devastated Republic of Ireland Under-21 captain Conor Coventry pays tribute to his team after their penalty play-off defeat to Israel #IRLU21 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/aD4JpkoKQc — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 27, 2022

Conor Coventry: “We’re devastated.”

“Obviously we’re devastated,” said Coventry. “We’ve been on a great run and I’m really proud of the lads in there.

“It’s been a massive honour to captain them for this time and everything they’ve showed, their character and the amount of times we’ve been down and out and come back.

“The lads in there, some of them are still boys and to have the bottle to stand up there and take a penalty in front of I don’t know how many fans.”

Ireland made the play-offs after finishing second in Group F behind Italy, while picking up six wins in ten games along the way.

Had they qualified, it would have been a first major tournament appearance for Ireland at this level, but in the end it wasn’t to be.

“We left everything out there.”

“I’ve got massive respect for everyone in there, we fought and gave everything and I just love playing for this team,” added Coventry.

“We gave everything and left everything out there. They were probably the better team tonight and we were the better team in Tallaght, maybe we could have capitalised on that a bit more.

“What can you say? It’s penalties obviously it’s a skill but there’s a bit of luck involved as well, so congratulations to them.”

Now 22, Coventry will no longer be pulling on an Ireland jersey at U21 level but he and a few others will hope to be called up to senior side in the near future, perhaps even for the friendly with Norway in November.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Conor Coventry, ireland u21