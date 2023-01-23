Wolves confirm Connor Ronan departure with classy statement

Connor Ronan departs Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the departure of Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan to MLS side Colorado Rapids.

Only a couple of weeks ago, Ronan was promised more game-time by recently-appointed Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, but it has now been confirmed that the 24-year-old’s nine-year spell at Molineux is over.

Wolves statement on Connor Ronan.

“Connor Ronan’s nine-year association with Wolves has come to an end, with the midfielder joining Colorado Rapids on a permanent transfer,” said the Premier League club in a statement.

“Having joined Wolves Academy in 2014, at the age of 16, Ronan quickly rose through the youth ranks to make his senior debut in December 2016 – a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest under Paul Lambert.

“During the club’s promotion-winning campaign of 2017/18, Ronan played seven times under Nuno Espirito Santo, including against Premier League duo Southampton and Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Thank you, Connor. 💛 Wishing you the very best for the rest of your career. 🤝 — Wolves (@Wolves) January 23, 2023

“Then began a period of regular loans for the Republic of Ireland youth international, who spent time at Portsmouth and Walsall, before splitting the 2019/20 season between FC DAC and Blackpool, earning him the Wolves Loan Player of the Season award.

“After time with Grasshopper Club Zurich, Ronan flourished at St Mirren last season, winning the club’s Player of the Season, Player’s Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards, before his return to Wolves.

“This term, the 24-year-old made his long-awaited Premier League debut against Brighton & Hove Albion, before registering his final Wolves appearance against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup.

“Now, he heads to the MLS, where he’ll link up with former Wolves teammate Jack Price.”

Connor Ronan’s career so far.

The Wolves statement is befitting of a player who has served them well, in an albeit limited role since joining the club as a 16-year-old.

Ronan was sent out on loan six times by the club, with his football journey taking him to various clubs in the English lower leagues, as well as sojourns to Slovakia, Switzerland and Scotland.

“He’s got everything.”

“All of Connor’s attributes are top class, his character, his work ethic and his professionalism – he’s got everything it takes to be a success,” said Sporting Director Matt Hobbs.

“Obviously, we’d have loved it to be here, and it hasn’t quite worked out, but that doesn’t mean he can’t do well, whether it’s a long career in the MLS or in Europe, but he has the ability and personality to do either.”

Colorado’s 2023 MLS campaign gets underway with a trip to Seattle Sounders on February 27th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Connor Ronan, Ireland, wolves