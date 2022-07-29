Conference League prize money: How much Sligo and St. Pat’s pocketed from Thursday night’s successes

Europa Conference League prize money.

Sligo Rovers and St. Patrick’s Athletic both secured handsome Europa Conference League prize money payouts with their victories in the competition on Thursday night.

On what was a memorable evening for League of Ireland football, Sligo Rovers beat Motherwell side 2-0 at The Showgrounds, ensuring a 3-0 aggregate victory over the Scottish Premiership side in the second qualifying round tie.

Sligo Rovers.

Coming into the game the game with a 1-0 lead, the night got off to a dream start for Sligo, as Shane Blaney fired home a sensational free kick with just three minutes on the clock.

There would be no more goals in the game until second half injury time, when Max Mata got on the end of an Aidan Keena pass to send the home fans into raptures and secure a third qualifying round meeting with Viking Stavanger of Norway.

What a strike, Shane Blaney! 🚀 A 2-0 aggregate lead for @sligorovers 🙌🏻 A dream start at The Showgrounds! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/PErNy4AdLW — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) July 28, 2022

St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Simultaneously to all this, St. Pat’s were playing out a 0-0 draw with NS Mura out in Slovenia, with the 1-1 aggregate scoreline meaning that the tie would be decided on penalties.

Saints goalkeeper Joseph Anang, heroic throughout the game, saved one of Mura’s spot kicks and watched another fly over as the sides scored three each from five spot kicks.

They would take three more each in sudden death, with Tio Cipot of Mura being the first to miss, sparking huge celebrations among the travelling players and support.

St. Pat’s will now move on to face CSKA Sofia of Bulgaria in the third qualifying round, with the first leg taking place on Thursday of next week.

🎥 | 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙤𝙣! What a night for #LOI as @stpatsfc and @sligorovers both progress to the @europacnfleague 3rd Qual. Round! 🇮🇪 The moment that did it for Pat's 👇#LOI | #UECL pic.twitter.com/vHRqA1RCwa — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) July 28, 2022

Prize money.

Last night’s successes for Sligo and St. Pat’s pocketed then €850,00 each, which is a welcome windfall into the coffers of both clubs.

For Sligo, it’s the first time that they’ve made it through two rounds of European competition, having already overcome Bala Town of Wales in first qualifying round.

If either or both League of Ireland clubs come through the next round, they will be just one step away from the Europa Conference League group stage, with the likes of West Ham United and Villarreal awaiting them in the play-off round.

With Shamrock Rovers set to face KF Shkupi of North Macedonia in the Europa League third qualifying round, it will be all eyes on the League of Ireland’s European trio over the next couple of weeks.

