Jesse Marsch reveals Cody Gakpo’s Leeds move was “99.9%” complete

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has stated that the club were “99.9%” complete in their bid to sign Cody Gakpo this summer.

The Netherlands striker has taken the World Cup by storm this winter, scoring three goals at the time of writing to help his country into the quarter-finals.

The PSV Eindhoven forward is now attracting interest from all over Europe, but Marsch has revealed how close the 23-year-old was to wearing a Leeds shirt.

Jesse Marsch on Cody Gakpo to Leeds talks.

“It’s difficult for us at Leeds because I think Gakpo’s gotten out of our price range,” laughed Marsch in an episode of the Men In Blazers podcast.

“I mean, we were so close to securing a transfer for him in the summer, it was so close, and now obviously it’s disappointing. “Our sporting director was in Holland meeting with the family, they had agreed on terms, on everything, was talking with PSV. I mean, we were 99.9%.” “We were so close” to signing Gakpo. Jesse Marsch knows a bit about Netherlands’ rising star Cody Gakpo, he almost signed him for Leeds. Rog & Jesse talked all things USA-NED….🇺🇸🇳🇱 Watch » https://t.co/MABsoXCpjq pic.twitter.com/x3jQ4LLczU — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 2, 2022 Man United are frontrunners. It’s unusual for a manager to be so open about transfers that got away from them, and Leeds fans probably aren’t going to appreciate the humour in the situation just yet. It would appear that the club’s arch-rivals Manchester United are leading the race to sign Gakpo, and since Marsch’s comments, the striker has suggested that he would prefer a move to Old Trafford rather than Elland Road. “Leeds United did come,” he told Dutch newspaper NRC. “Should I go there? Now I wait for everything. I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. When they come, I’ll think about it. I also seek the help of God in these decisions.” Goals. Assists. Everything in between. 🔴⚪️ Cody Gakpo 👊@PSV | #UEL pic.twitter.com/jdbu6A29zu — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 30, 2022 Dutch connection. The Dutch connection at Man United could well swing Gakpo’s decision in their favour, with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag now in the dugout at Old Trafford. During the summer, Lisandro Martinez and Antony followed Ten Hag from Amsterdam to Manchester, and it seems possible that Gakpo will eventually make the journey from Ajax’s great rivals PSV.

