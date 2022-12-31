Cody Gakpo: FPL price, squad number and potential Liverpool debut

Cody Gakpo FPL Price.

Cody Gakpo has completed his move to Liverpool, and FPL players will be eager to learn his price for the remainder of the season.

The Netherlands striker will officially become a Liverpool player on New Year’s Day, after completing his €40 million+ move from PSV Eindhoven.

Jurgen Klopp on Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo will be eligible to make his Liverpool debut when the Reds travel to Brentford on January 2nd, although manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that fans may have to wait until January 7th to see him in action.

“That I heard now, we are obviously very early, which is good, but there might be a chance for Brentford – but I think not really, to be honest,” said the German coach.

“Because obviously the first of January is a Bank Holiday and then all the papers, which we don’t have to sign but some other people, will have to be signed on the 2nd until lunchtime. I’m not too positive that that will happen but we will not rush it anyway. So, probably Wolves [in the FA Cup] on January 7th.”

FPL.

Gakpo has been priced at £8 million in Fantasy Premier League, making him a very tempting addition ahead of the busy January schedule.

The striker has been assigned the number 18 jersey at Liverpool, a shirt that has previously been worn by the likes of Takumi Minamino, Alberto Moreno and Dirk Kuyt.

The 23-year-old won the Dutch Footballer of the Year award for his performances for PSV last season, when he scored 21 goals in 41 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit.

In just over four full seasons for PSV, Gakpo scored 72 goals in 185 appearances and made his debut for the Netherlands during the European Championships last summer.

He now has 14 caps for the national side and has scored six goals, including three at the recent World Cup in Qatar, when Louis van Gaal’s team reached the quarter-final.

Gakpo was in attendance at Anfield on Friday night as Liverpool secured a 2-1 victory over Leicester City.

