Cobh Ramblers react to Roy Keane’s unexpected ITV shoutout

Cobh Ramblers react to Roy Keane shoutout.

Cobh Ramblers have reacted to an “unexpected” shoutout from Roy Keane in front of millions of ITV viewers on Saturday night.

The SSE Airtricity League First Division club are celebrating their centenary this weekend, with Keane being one of those being inducted into their hall of fame.

Roy Keane hails Cobh Ramblers during World Cup coverage.

The iconic Manchester United and Ireland captain began his career at Cobh in the late-1980s and this was brought up by Mark Pougatch during ITV’s World Cup coverage on Saturday night.

“Cobh, yeah, brilliant,” said Keane, as a photo of him in the claret and blue appeared on screen. “I had one year at Cobh Ramblers in the League of Ireland. Brilliant, great education for me and they’re 100 years old this year so well done to them.

“A real help to me in my career, I’m very grateful to them for that. I’ve always said I’ve been very lucky in my career and going to Cobh for the year was a great help to me in terms of my development.”

Cobh Ramblers react.

Amid their celebrations, Cobh took time to acknowledge Keane’s kind words, with the following post on Twitter:

“Well…this was unexpected. Nice to get a shout out for our Centenary on ITV Sport this evening during their World Cup coverage. You know what they say… Once a Ram, always a Ram”

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Keane would be inducted into the club’s hall of fame at a centenary dinner-dance on November 25th, although ITV commitments have kept the Cork native in Qatar.

Hall of Fame.

“While Roy went on to become a global superstar and a serial winner, he never forgot his Ramblers roots and remains a familiar face at St Colman’s Park to this day,” said Cobh in a statement announcing his induction.

“His contribution to our fundraising efforts over the years cannot be understated. In 2004, Roy brought Manchester United to a sold-out Turners Cross to face Cobh Ramblers. Four years later, as manager, he brought his Sunderland side to Cork for another friendly.

“In 2017, Roy was once again on hand to help raise funds for the club, when the Silversprings Hotel played host to an ‘Audience with Roy Keane.'”

Already famous name in League of Ireland football, Cobh’s international profile was certainly given a boost on Saturday night.

