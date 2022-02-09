How to watch Chelsea in the Club World Cup on TV in Ireland

Club World Cup on TV in Ireland.

Chelsea are in Fifa Club World Cup action this week and viewers in Ireland will be able to watch it all unfold on TV.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have qualified for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates by virtue of winning last season’s Champions League and as kings of Europe, they will be strong favourites to take home the trophy.

To do so would mean having to win just two matches, a semi-final and a final, and you’ll be able to watch their attempts live on TV in Ireland and in the UK.

Here’s what you need to know….

What is the Fifa Club World Cup?

The Fifa Club World Cup pits together the champions of each continent.

It has been held in its current guise since 2005 and has been won by Manchester United and Liverpool during their respective stints as European champions.

Chelsea, however, failed in their previous attempt to lift the trophy, having lost in the final to Corinthians of Brazil in 2012.

When are Chelsea playing?

The tournament is already well underway, with Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Al Ahly of Egypt having clinched their spots in the last four.

There, Chelsea and Palmeiras await, with the London side due to take on Al Hilal at 4.30pm Irish time on Wednesday February 9th.

Should they win, they will then take part in the final on Saturday February 12th, which kicks off at 4.30pm.

How can I watch the Club World Cup games on TV in Ireland?

Channel 4 have acquired the rights for this year’s tournament, with Chelsea’s semi-final set to be screened on E4 on Wednesday afternoon.

The final will then be broadcast on Channel 4 on Saturday.

Tuchel will likely be tuning into the channel himself on Wednesday, having contracted Covid-19 last weekend, although he is hoping to travel to Abu Dhabi if Chelsea make the final.

