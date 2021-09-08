Clinton Morrison and Jonathan Walters slam Stephen Kenny for trying to change Irish football

Clinton Morrison and Jonathan Walters are not happy with Stephen Kenny.

Former Republic of Ireland internationals Clinton Morrison and Jonathan Walters have stated that they are still not convinced by Stephen Kenny’s suitability to the Ireland manager’s job.

Ireland drew 1-1 with Serbia at the Aviva Stadium last night, thanks to a late own goal by Nikola Milenkovic.

Stephen Kenny says that he is building for 2024.

Roared on by 25,000 home supporters, Kenny’s side pushed for a winner but in the end had to settle for a draw, leaving them on two points after five games in their World Cup qualifying group.

While the mood around the team seems to be better than the one which followed Saturday’s draw with Azerbaijan, Sky Sports pundits Walters and Morrison are still not convinced by the Kenny regime.

Earlier in the week, the Ireland boss suggested that qualifying for the 2022 World Cup was never his aim and that he is building towards the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

Jonathan Walters and Clinton Morrison criticise Stephen Kenny tactics.

However, Walters slammed this method of thinking last night by saying: “Everyone in the country wants to see Ireland qualify. I’m still not seeing it. I’m getting told we’re doing this, we’re doing that, I’m not seeing it.”

“I’m gonna make it plain and simple here,” Walters’ fellow ex-Ireland international Morrison interjected.

“You know how we’re a threat from set pieces? Everyone knows that, so why change it?

“Get the ball up front, cause problems, get it out wide to the wide men and get balls into the box.

“I understand he (Kenny) is trying to change but you’re judged on results and results have not been good enough.”

🗣"I'm still not seeing it." @JonWalters19 and @morrisonclinton debate Stephen Kenny's tenure in charge of the Republic of Ireland. pic.twitter.com/8wemPAbfO5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 8, 2021

Jonathan Walters has been working for the FAI.

Leaving aside Morrison’s comments, those of Walters are a little on the bizarre side, given that he has recently been working with the Ireland under-19s squad at a UK-based training camp.

Brian Kerr was another pundit who wasn’t happy with what he saw, saying on Virgin Media Sport that “we got battered for 85 minutes. How Serbia didn’t score another goal, you have to put it down to poor finishing and the brilliance of (goalkeeper) Gavin Bazunu.”

Stephen Kenny awaits first competitive win.

Kenny now has one win in 16 matches as Ireland manager and is still awaiting his first competitive victory.

Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup are now over but Kenny’s supporters point to a new style he is trying to implement and the fact that he has unearthed talented youngsters such as Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah.

Last night’s performance and the undoubted backing of the Aviva crowd will have eased pressure on Kenny as another international week wraps up, before the squad gathers again in October for matches against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Clinton Morrison, jonathan walters, stephen kenny