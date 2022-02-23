Clint Dempsey gives brilliant response after Micah Richards exposes their on-pitch spat

Clint Dempsey responds to Micah Richards.

Clint Dempsey has responded after being called out by Micah Richards for something he said on the pitch many years ago.

In his role as a pundit for CBS’ Champions League coverage, Richards took part in the ‘In The Mixer’ segment in which he, Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry are asked a series of random football-related questions.

Micah Richards recalls Clint Dempsey quote.

One of the questions posed by anchor Kate Abdo was “what is the funniest thing that an opponent has said to you on the pitch?” and former Manchester City defender Richards was quick to expose Dempsey for a mildly-threatening comment made by the American.

“You don’t know where I’m from, Dawg,” was Richards’ response, to the laughter of everyone in the studio.

“Dempsey said that to me when he was at Fulham. I tackled him and he pushed me, I said ‘don’t push me’ – ‘you don’t know where I’m from, Dawg.’ I was like ‘really?’

IT'S BACK! One of the best segments in TV history… 😂 This is 'In The Mixer' with Thierry Henry, @Carra23 and @MicahRichards, hosted by @kate_abdo 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oZGJCZZx9k — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 22, 2022

Clint Dempsey hits back.

To be fair to Dempsey, he probably had a point, in that Richards is unlikely to have heard of the small Texan city of Nacogdoches, or ‘Nac Town,’ as the former striker refers to it.

‘Micah Richards, what you know about that Nac Town,’ was his response on Twitter, as he clearly took the gentle ribbing quite well.

While Richards may not have been able to locate Dempsey’s hometown on a map, that shouldn’t take away from the Texan’s standing in US soccer circles.

@MicahRichards what you know about that Nac Town. 😉 https://t.co/Va2rqUd980 — Clint Dempsey (@clint_dempsey) February 23, 2022

Clint Dempsey’s career.

The now 38-year-old is among America’s most successful exports to the Premier League, with his 57 goals for Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur making him his country’s highest-scoring player in the competition’s history.

Dempsey is also tied with Landon Donovan as the US national team’s highest-ever goalscorer, with his tally of 57 coincidentally being the same as his Premier League total.

He also scored in each of the three World Cups he played in and his career surely places him near the top of Nacogdoches’ most famous residents.

It’s not clear whether Richards ever found out where Dempsey is from, but he could well be frantically Googling ‘Nac Town’ this morning.

