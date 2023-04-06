Christian Stellini hits back at Jamie Carragher over Harry Kane criticism

Christian Stellini hits back at Jamie Carragher.

Tottenham Hotspur interim head coach Christian Stellini has hit back at Jamie Carragher for his analysis of Harry Kane’s behaviour on Monday night.

Kane was on the receiving end of an apparent claw in the face at the hands of Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, who received a red card for the clash, during a 1-1 draw between the two sides at Goodison Park.

Harry Kane incident.

While it looked painful, Kane received much criticism for the way he fell to the ground, with the incident sparking a big debate between Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville in the Monday Night Football studio.

While Neville was sympathetic towards the England captain, Carragher was less forgiving, with the ex-Liverpool man implying that Doucoure’s actions wouldn’t have naturally led to a player hitting the deck.

Speaking ahead of his side’s game against Brighton on Saturday, Stellini hit back at such comments, stating that the real-time incident differed from how it looked on TV.

🗣️ “It’s strange that some ex-players said things that I think is wrong about Harry because they understand the difference between seeing a situation in slow motion and real motion.” Cristian Stellini on @GNev2 & @Carra23’s analysis of Harry Kane’s reaction to Doucouré. pic.twitter.com/BCDTNyGuKa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 6, 2023

Christian Stellini.

“It think it’s strange that some ex-players said things that I think are wrong about Harry,” said the Italian.

“They understand the difference between a situation like this in slow motion and living this experience in real motion.

“It’s completely different and also, the Everton manager said it was a clear red card, so there’s no discussion on this.

“I don’t understand why some ex-players speak about this. They don’t agree with Tottenham. They respect Harry but they don’t respect Tottenham enough.”

Doucoure now faces a three-match ban, which means he will miss Everton’s upcoming games against Manchester United, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

