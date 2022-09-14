Man United urged to make Christian Eriksen captain by Premier League-winning midfielder

Man United urged to make Christian Eriksen captain.

Manchester United have been urged to make Christian Eriksen their new captain by former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit.

Eriksen arrived at Old Trafford during the summer, and has gone on to start all seven games for the club this season.

Christian Eriksen becoming a key player.

The Dane has been key to United’s resurgence in recent weeks, and was particularly impressive in their last Premier League outing against Arsenal at Old Trafford, a 3-1 win in which he had a hand in all three goals.

With club captain Harry Maguire out of the team, Petit has backed Eriksen to take the armband instead of regular deputy Bruno Fernandes.

The French World Cup winner also expressed his reservations on making his compatriot Raphael Varane captain, despite the defender’s vast experience in the European game.

Emmanuel Petit on Christian Eriksen.

“The one player that should receive the Manchester United captaincy is Christian Eriksen,” Petit told betting blog Lord Ping.

“He has the personality and the character and he always gives the best version of himself on the pitch.

“Raphael Varane has played at a very good level, but he’s very shy and he doesn’t have the temper or the personality to be the Manchester United captain.”

As a vastly-experienced player with 115 caps for Denmark under his belt, Eriksen certainly wouldn’t be a bad choice to lead the side.

Maguire and Fernandes both have the scars of the negativity that swept the Old Trafford dressing room last season, and with Eriksen having experienced none of this, he may just be a popular choice.

In a season when United are expected to play 50 games or more, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the 30-year-old lead his team out at some point.

Man United and Arsenal.

Petit, a Premier League winner with Arsenal in 1998, also backed United and his former club to both go deep into the Europa League this year, suggesting that the two clubs may even meet in the latter stages.

“Arsenal know that the Europa League is very important for them because the winner qualifies for the Champions League,” said the 51-year-old. “I think Arsenal will take the competition very seriously and I’m pretty sure that both Arsenal and Man United will reach the semi-finals.

If they both meet in the final [of the Europa League], I’m a Gooner so I back Arsenal to win. Since Mikel Arteta came to the club they have improved a lot and I have been very impressed.

Arsenal as title challengers?

Back on the domestic front, Petit feels that Arsenal are Premier League title contenders, as they sit top of the table after six games.

“Right now, Arsenal are first in the league so I would say they are genuine title contenders,” he adds.

“They have improved over the last few seasons, but they still need to improve against the top teams. They need to learn to convincingly beat top teams.

“We’re seeing things in this Arsenal squad that we haven’t seen before. Maturity, character and personality and so for them to be able to beat the best teams in the division is the last stop for Arsenal.”

Arsenal make the short trip to Brentford this Sunday, while Man United’s home game against Leeds United has been postponed, due to events surrounding the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

