Christian Eriksen has been invited to the Euro 2020 final by Uefa, along with the medics who helped save his life when he suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s group stage match against Finland in Copenhagen.

Eriksen collapsed and required resuscitation on the side of the pitch towards the end of the first half of the game, as the concerned eyes of millions watched on through their TV screens.

According to ESPN, Uefa have extended an invite to Eriksen, his wife Sabrina, and six medics who helped save him to the final in London.

Christian Eriksen’s teammates aiming for Euro 2020 final.

The Euro 2020 final is due to take place this Sunday at Wembley, a venue that Eriksen is very familiar with having been part of a Tottenham Hotspur side who played home matches there from August 2017 until March 2019.

There hasn’t been any confirmation that Eriksen will attend the Euro 2020 final. But if he does, there is a chance that he will be watching his Denmark teammates play Italy or Spain, who will compete in the first semi-final on Tuesday evening.

Since Eriksen’s cardiac arrest and the harrowing scenes that went with it, the Danish squad have rallied to reach the Euro 2020 semi-final and will face England on Wednesday night in the second semi-final.

Denmark looking to repeat Euro 92 success.

Peder Ersgaard, one of the medics that has been invited, said that he is ” honoured” to be invited.

“I’m excited, like a child on Christmas Eve,” he told the Fagbladet FOA magazine.

“I’m very proud of my efforts, but also of the whole team. It wasn’t a one-man effort. I hope to see Denmark against Italy. That would be really, really big. Just imagine if they become European champions.”

Denmark won the European Championships almost 30 years after surprising the continent when they won Euro 92 with an unfancied squad.

If they manage to reach the final, and win the Henri Delaunay trophy in front of a watching Eriksen, it would certainly be a fitting end to a Euro 2020 campaign that began in such traumatic fashion.

