Body of former Premier League player Christian Atsu found after Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu’s body found amid Turkey rubble.

Former Premier League player Christian Atsu has been found dead under rubble, nearly two weeks after an earthquake devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The Ghana international had been missing since the quake occurred and his agent has now taken to Twitter to confirm that his body has been found.

Agent confirms Christian Atsu death.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” tweeted Nana Sechere on Saturday morning.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.”

Christian Atsu career.

Atsu signed for Chelsea in September 2013 and went on to have loan spells at both Everton and Bournemouth.

It is at Newcastle United where he made his biggest impact in England, lining 121 times for the Magpies while scoring eight goals.

His performances in 2016/17 helped Newcastle to an immediate return to the Premier League, as they won the EFL Championship under the management of Rafael Benitez.

“We are profoundly saddened to learn that our former player Christian Atsu tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes,” said a statement issued by the club on Saturday.

“A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.

“Our thoughts are with Christian’s loved ones and with the people of Turkey, Syria and neighbouring territories at this incredibly difficult time.”

Devastating earthquake.

Atsu, 31, had still been playing in Turkey and scored the winning goal for Super Lig side Hatayspor in a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa the day before the earthquake hit.

“Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet,” he posted on Instagram after that victory.

