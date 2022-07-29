Chris Sutton congratulates Sligo Rovers after Motherwell victory

Chris Sutton congratulates Sligo Rovers.

Chris Sutton was among those to congratulate Sligo Rovers, after they dumped Motherwell out of the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

The Bit O’Red went into the game leading 1-0 from the first leg in North Lanarkshire, and it only took them three minutes to double their aggregate lead at The Showgrounds.

Irish football rejoices.

Shane Blaney’s stunning free kick gave John Russell’s men the breathing room they desired and they would lead 2-0 on aggregate right up until second-half injury time, when Max Mata added Sligo’s third goal of the tie.

Sligo’s victory came on a night of joy for Irish football, with St. Patrick’s Athletic’s joining their fellow Premier Division side in the third qualifying round, courtesy of a penalty shootout victory over NS Mura in Slovenia.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, there’s something of a post-mortem after a Sligo side described last week as “minnows” in the Scottish media defeated the team that finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Well played Shane Blaney and Sligo…not a great night for Motherwell ! https://t.co/EcsChI8jXR — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 28, 2022

Chris Sutton: “Well played Sligo.”

Celtic legend Sutton, never shy about winding up the Hoops’ Scottish opponents, took the opportunity to twist the knife on Graham Alexander’s side, while offering kudos to Sligo.

“Well played Shane Blaney and Sligo. Not a great night for Motherwell!” he posted, while sharing a clip of Blaney’s free kick.

The moment that sealed it 💫@sligorovers are into the 3rd round of European competition for the first time 🤯 What. A. Night. 👏 pic.twitter.com/lyRR2O4VQm — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) July 28, 2022

Next up…

The victory marked the first time that Sligo have made it through two rounds of European competition, after they had already seen off Bala Town of Wales in the first qualifying round.

After two relatively short-haul trips, the next chapter in their European adventure will take them to Norway, where they will play a first leg against Viking Stavanger on Thursday of next week.

Sligo’s home leg a week later could yet be moved away from The Showgrounds, as the stadium doesn’t quite meet Uefa requirements to host a third qualifying round tie.

As for St. Pat’s, their reward for their victory over NS Mura is a two-legged tie with CSKA Sofia as a memorable European summer for Irish football continues.

