Chris Sutton slams Frank Lampard for criticism of Everton players

Chris Sutton calls out Frank Lampard.

Chris Sutton has hit out at Frank Lampard for the way the Everton manager criticised his players, after their FA Cup elimination at the hands of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Lampard’s side lost 4-0 to Patrick Vieira’s men at Selhurst Park and afterwards, the former Chelsea boss came out with some pretty incendiary quotes about the Toffees players.

“You’re playing at the cut-throat end of football; this is the FA Cup quarter-finals. If you haven’t got the confidence to play, you can flip it and say: ‘Have you got the bollocks to play?,’ Lampard said after the chastening defeat, in an apparent swipe at his players’ mentality.

BBC pundit Sutton is of the opinion that the manager’s words could come back to haunt him as he attempts to bring together a fairly broken dressing room.

Chris Sutton: “Frank Lampard must take responsibility.”

“He has to take responsibility, he’s the manager,” the former Celtic striker said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

“The team are in an absolute mess but his language was extremely strong, questioning the side’s courage.

“He talked about how he doesn’t have a magic wand to get inside people’s heads and change resilience across the whole squad. Well.. is that not his job?

“Lampard was chucking things out there and I wonder whether he will regret some of the things he’s said because it can be damaging within the dressing room.

“It’s a big gamble.”

“It’s not a good dressing room at this time but when you start questioning player’s courage, I think there may be a problem.

“He’s come out and slaughtered his players and yet he needs these players to keep him up, so what he said is very, very dangerous in my book. It’s a big gamble what he said and let’s see whether the players react.

“He had a difficult job to take on, most of the blame lies with [previous manager Rafa] Benitez on this one, but he hasn’t made the impact which I think he expected to – and the Everton fans expected him to.”

He even had the cameraman tricked 😱@wilfriedzaha reacts quickest to a shot that everyone thought was going wide!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/kJ7FaxOQJn — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 20, 2022

Since Lampard took over at the end of January, Everton have a record of two wins and five defeats in the Premier League, as they continue to hover just above the relegation zone.

Now out of the FA Cup, full focus will be on avoiding the drop, a mission which resumes with a visit to West Ham United on April 3rd.

