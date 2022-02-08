Chris Sutton opens up on how being a “laughing stock” affected his mental health

Chris Sutton on Chelsea memories.

Chris Sutton has opened up on being a “laughing stock” during his time at Chelsea and the effect this had on his mental health.

After a successful five-year spell at Blackburn Rovers ended with relegation in 1999, Sutton moved to Chelsea for a £10 million fee, but things didn’t go according to plan.

The ex-England striker struggled for goals at Stamford Bridge, scoring just one in the Premier League before being sold to Celtic the following summer, where he enjoyed a new lease of life under Martin O’Neill.

While at Chelsea, Sutton became a figure of fun in the media and this negatively impacted his mental health, as he explained on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

Sutton and fellow panelist Micah Richards were speaking in response to Wayne Rooney’s revealing Sunday Times interview, in which the former Manchester United forward spoke about how the pressures of being a footballer affected his mental health.

Chris Sutton: “It killed me.”

“I can laugh about it now but in my time at Chelsea when I was going through a difficult phase I’d keep things to myself,” Sutton explained.

“When things were going wrong and I was the laughing stock in the national press and there were caricatures. I used to behave like I didn’t care but it killed me and I was too ashamed to speak to my dad about it and my wife. That had a big effect on me. Eventually I worked my way out of it.

“Looking back, now my career is finished, I know I would have handled things differently and maybe gone and spoke to my manager and coach but in the football environment I found it a very difficult thing to do, so I was on my own in many respects. It affected me massively.”

Micah Richards empathises with Chris Sutton.

Richards also related to Rooney’s struggles, reflecting on his time at Aston Villa.

“I was going into Villa every week borderline depressed,” Richards said. “Going in there as a cheerleader and putting on a brave face because that was my role within the team, but if I actually told you the honest conversation about what used to happen when I used to go to the training ground, it got to the situation where I was being treated like a piece of meat.”

Wayne Rooney interview.

In his interview published on Sunday, Rooney recalled how he would go on drinking binges in order to help him cope with being a footballer.

“I would actually lock myself away and just drink to try to take all that away from my mind,” the now-Derby County manager said.

“Locking myself away made me forget some of the issues I was dealing with. It was like a binge. Normally, that’s with a group of lads but this was a self-binge.

“I’d get a couple of days off and I wouldn’t want to be near anyone. I would sit in the house and for two days, I would just drink.”

“Then on the third day, when I was back in training, I would have to dust myself down and put eye drops in and get through that week’s training. I was in a really bad place.”

With Sutton and Rooney coming from a generation when footballers rarely opened up on their mental health, it can only be beneficial to themselves, and for those listening, for them to do so now.

Likewise for Richards, who is known for his bubbly personality, to come out and explain that things may not always be as they seem behind the laughter or smile.

You can listen to the full conversation between Richards, Sutton and Mark Chapman here.

