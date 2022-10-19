Jose Mourinho urges Gareth Southgate to recall Chris Smalling for World Cup

Chris Smalling backed for World Cup call-up.

Jose Mourinho has urged Gareth Southgate to hand an England recall to former Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling ahead of the World Cup.

Smalling, who hasn’t played for England since June 2017, is currently starring for Mourinho’s AS Roma side, where he is arguably in the form of his life.

The 32-year-old has been playing in a three-man defence, a system favoured by Southgate, and his club manager feels that his performances in Serie A warrant a recall to the national side.

Jose Mourinho on Chris Smalling.

“He was taught to play in a two-man defence in Manchester, but now he’s got the perfect acumen to play in a three-man backline,” said Mourinho.

“If I were the coach of a national team, I would do anything to have someone like him at my disposal. I don’t think it’s a lack of respect to Gareth Southgate when I say that I feel very sorry for a player who’s playing at such a high level like Smalling and who won’t get the opportunity he deserves”.

Gareth Southgate on Chris Smalling.

Smalling was playing for Mourinho at Man United at the beginning of his England exodus, with Southgate preferring to develop players such as Harry Maguire and John Stones.

At the time, the England boss suggested that he didn’t have much faith in Smalling’s ability on the ball, saying: “We want to play in a certain way and the players I have brought in I want to see using the ball from the back and building it up in a certain way.”

As well as his strong defensive performances, Smalling has proven to be a goal threat this season, scoring three times in 10 appearances for the Giallorossi.

World Cup.

In total, he has found the net 10 times in his four seasons in Italy since moving from Old Trafford in the summer of 2019, initially on loan.

With Maguire in the midst of a dreadful run of form and injuries affecting the likes of Stones and Kyle Walker, Southgate could do a lot worse than bringing England’s most in-form centre-back along to the World Cup in Qatar next month.

