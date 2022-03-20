Chris Kamara gives health update after Soccer Saturday viewers express concern

Chris Kamara gives update after speech concerns.

Chris Kamara has given an update on his health after some Soccer Saturday viewers expressed concern over his “slurred speech” on the programme.

Last year, the 64-year-old was diagnosed with Hypothyroidism, a condition in which a person’s thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones.

Chris Kamara reveals Apraxia of speech diagnosis.

On Saturday, Kamara was the subject of multiple tweets, as he covered the League One match between Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town for Soccer Saturday, with many viewers expressing concern for his health.

Afterwards, the popular analyst confirmed that he has now developed Apraxia of speech, a neurological disorder which affects the movements involved in producing speech.

“Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok-ish,” Kamara said on Twitter. “Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech and have been working to get my speech back to normal. Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this!”

Colleagues offer support.

The post was met with a wave of support from Kamara’s colleagues in football media, including Jamie Carragher, Hayley McQueen, Dave Jones and Max Rushden.

“You still bring life, energy, fun and understanding to all your reports on Soccer Saturday,” wrote Jeff Stelling, the presenter with whom Kamara has worked for many years. “We all love you pal. Keep going,” he added.

Chris Kamara.

Kamara has been working for Sky Sports for over 20 years and was the regular presenter of Goals on Sunday until it was axed in 2020.

He is perhaps best-known for his appearances on Soccer Saturday, where his regular gaffes and jovial persona have endeared him to viewers.

As a player, Kamara represented a host of clubs across England, including Leeds United, Brentford and Swindon Town, before going on to manage Bradford City and Stoke City.

