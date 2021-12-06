Who is Chris Armas? Ralf Rangnick set to add American coach to Man United staff

Chris Armas set for Manchester United role.

Ralf Rangnick is set to make his first appointment to the Man United coaching staff, with American coach Chris Armas on the verge of joining the Old Trafford club.

The Athletic reports that Armas will join interim manager Rangnick at Man United, resuming a relationship that began when both men were working under the Red Bull umbrella.

Here’s what you need to know about the man that will soon be coaching Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes et al.

Who is Chris Armas?

49-year-old Armas was born in New York City and enjoyed a good playing career as a midfielder, winning 66 caps for the United States.

Since retiring in 2007, he has worked as an assistant at Chicago Fire, where he played for most of his career, as well as New York Red Bulls, before going onto manage the latter.

He led the Red Bulls to the Supporter’s Shield in 2018 before going on to manage Toronto FC from January 2021 until July, when he was dismissed after winning just two of 15 matches.

What are Ralf Rangnick’s links to Chris Armas?

The pair worked together at New York Red Bulls, when Rangnick was head of sport and development for Red Bull’s clubs in New York and Brazil.

What will happen to the rest of the Man United coaching staff?

Rangnick has indicated that he is happy to keep working with the predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff, with the exception of Michael Carrick, who left his role last week.

This means that Mike Phelan and Fermanagh native Kieran McKenna are likely to stay on board.

However, Man United are said to be open to the idea of Rangnick bringing some new coaches with him to Old Trafford it looks like Armas will be the first to arrive.

On Sunday, Jesse Marsch, another coach with experience of working with Rangnick, was dismissed from his role as head coach at RB Leipzig, leading to speculation that Old Trafford could be his next port of call.

Ralf Rangnick gets off to successful start.

The Athletic state that ‘Armas’ arrival should be announced in the coming days’.

Rangnick’s reign as Man United manager got off to a successful start on Sunday, when his side beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford, thanks to a goal from Fred.

Next up for the Red Devils, a home Champions League encounter with Swiss side Young Boys on Wednesday.

With top spot in the group already secured, it might be an opportunity for the 63-year-old coach to give minutes those on the periphery of Man United’s squad.

