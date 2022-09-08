Full Chelsea statement as Graham Potter confirmed as manager

Chelsea confirm Graham Potter appointment.

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as their new manager, with the 47-year-old have signed a five-year deal.

Potter arrives from Brighton & Hove Albion, where he has impressed hugely since arriving at the club in May 2019.

Last season, Potter led the Seagulls to a ninth-place Premier League finish, their highest ever in the top flight, while beating the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur along the way.

They have flown out of the blocks this season as well, winning four of their opening six matches, a run which leaves them sitting fourth in the table as Potter says his goodbyes.

Chelsea statement on Graham Potter.

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach, joining us on a five-year contract to bring his progressive football and innovative coaching to the Club,” said the Chelsea statement.

“Potter is one of the most exciting coaches in the game, starting his journey in Sweden before bringing his talents to the English game over the past four seasons. The 47-year-old is educated to degree level in disciplines beyond sport and has combined these experiences to forge a collaborative, forward-thinking approach while developing attacking and winning football.

“That has been in evidence during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he achieved that club’s highest-ever league finish last season. Along the way, he earned praise for his winning brand of football on the south coast, while proving flexible in tactics and formations to be a step ahead of opponents.”

Graham Potter: Career so far.

Before arriving at Brighton, Potter developed his reputation as manager of Swedish side Ostersund.

During a seven-year spell in the Swedish midlands, Potter led the club to back-to-back promotions, before finishing as high as fifth in the top flight.

He also led them to victory in the 2017 Swedish Cup, their only major trophy to date, before reaching the knockout stage of the Europa League in 2017/18.

Potter then moved on to Swansea City in June 2018, with the Welsh side finishing 10th in the EFL Championship in his only season in charge.

