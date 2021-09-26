Chelsea reportedly considering sale of N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante could leave Chelsea next summer.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell N’Golo Kante next summer in order to prevent losing him on a free transfer in 2023.

The midfielder has been a key player at Stamford Bridge since his arrival from Leicester City in 2016, helping Chelsea to Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League successes.

Kante an influential presence at Chelsea.

However, it is being reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes today that the club are “willing to sanction” the departure of Kante next summer.

The Frenchman is contracted to Chelsea until 2023 and apparently has been “little sign” of him wanting to extend his stay, something which means the club could cash in next summer.

If he was to leave, it would bound to be an unpopular departure amongst Chelsea players and supporters alike.

Kante has been touted as a potential Ballon d’Or winner this year after his outstanding performances in the knockout stages of last season’s Champions League, a run in which he was influential in victories over Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid.

He then won the Man of the Match award as Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Manchester City in the final.

Kante respected by pundits and peers alike.

Such was Kante’s influence during Chelsea’s most recent Premier League triumph in 2016/17, he was voted PFA Player of the Year as well as the Football Writer’s Footballer of the Year at the end of that season.

The title success was Kante’s second in as many years after he burst onto the English football scene as part of Leicester City’s unlikely Premier League victory in 2015/16.

Could Chelsea really let N’Golo Kante go?

He had only played one season of top flight football before arriving at Leicester, which came in the French Ligue 1 with Caen.

Kante won the first of 50 France caps in March 2016 and has since gone on to help his country to World Cup glory in Russia in 2018.

If he does end up leaving Stamford Bridge next summer, there will be no shortage of suitors both in the Premier League and beyond.

Whether Chelsea would be wise to let him leave is a different matter as everywhere Kante goes, success seems to follow.

