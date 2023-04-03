How to watch Chelsea v Liverpool on TV in Ireland.

Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League this midweek, and here’s how you can watch the match on TV in Ireland.

The repeat of both 2022 domestic cup finals is one of six top flight matches which have been rearranged for this week.

Chelsea’s sacking of Graham Potter on Sunday night adds an extra level of intrigue to the encounter, and it will be interesting to see how the Blues line up under interim manager Bruno Saltor.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Chelsea v Liverpool on TV in Ireland.

When does Chelsea v Liverpool take place?

Chelsea face Liverpool on Tuesday April 4th, with kick-off at Stamford Bridge scheduled for 8pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage will get underway at 7pm.

What is at stake?

Both clubs have underperformed this season, with Chelsea’s lowly position of 11th in the Premier League table leading to the sacking of Graham Potter on Sunday night.

Bruno Saltor had followed Potter from Brighton to Chelsea last September, and the former Seagulls captain will now be charged with lifting the team for the game against Liverpool.

While Champions League qualification looks extremely remote for the London club, they still have an outside chance of qualifying for next season’s Europa League or Europa Conference League.

A two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid is also looming large, and Chelsea know more than anyone that winning the coveted prize with an interim manager is possible.

Liverpool.

Liverpool’s attempts to make the top 4 have hit a bump in recent weeks, after they suffered a defeat to Bournemouth, followed by a 4-1 trashing at the hands of Man City on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side now sit eight points outside the Champions League spots and will need a surge similar to the one they put together at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, if they are to compete for Europe’s top prize next season.