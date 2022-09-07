Chelsea are moving fast to appoint Graham Potter as manager

Chelsea to speak with Graham Potter.

Brighton have reportedly given Chelsea permission to speak to Graham Potter, as the Blues look to appoint a new manager.

Chelsea parted company with Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday morning and said to be very keen on hiring Potter as the German’s replacement.

Graham Potter on Chelsea wishlist.

Sky Sports News are reporting that the Seagulls have granted permission for Chelsea to speak to their manager, just hours after he took part in a squad photoshoot with Brighton on Wednesday morning.

The Athletic state that Chelsea also wish to speak to with out-of-work Mauricio Pochettino, who was previously in charge of the club’s London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Graham Potter’s rising reputation.

Potter’s reputation is continuing to grow, with Brighton following up last season’s ninth-place Premier League finish with a magnificent start to this campaign.

They currently sit fourth in the table, having won four of their opening six matches, with Manchester United and Leicester City among their scalps.

Also in 2022, the club have taken three points off Arsenal and Tottenham, while Potter has gained credit for helping to establish a winning culture at the club.

Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea.

For his part, Tuchel is now out of work after a largely successful 18 months in charge of the London club.

He took Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021, before following that up with victory in the Uefa Super Cup, and then in the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

“Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel,” said the club statement confirming the 49-year-old’s departure.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

