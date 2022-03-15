Chelsea make request for their FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors

Chelsea make behind closed doors request.

Chelsea have requested that their FA Cup tie away to Middlesbrough on Saturday is played behind closed doors ‘for matters of sporting integrity’.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Stamford Bridge club confirmed that they won’t be able to sell any away tickets for the game at Boro’s Riverside Stadium, after the deadline passed for an amendment on the Government licence that prevents them from conducting business.

Chelsea FC statement.

This means that the game will take place in front of home fans only, unless Chelsea’s request to move it behind closed doors is granted.

‘It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however, it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity,’ the statement said.

‘Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.’

Sanctions.

Chelsea’s position comes as a result of sanctions imposed on the club’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As well as the pause on ticket sales, the club are also not permitted to sell merchandise, with the official stores at Stamford Bridge closed on Sunday for their meeting with Newcastle United.

Chelsea are also unable to make transfers or extend the contracts of their current players, while manager Thomas Tuchel‘s future is also said to be uncertain.

The club are back in action on Wednesday night when they travel to Lille for their Champions League last-16 second leg. Tuchel’s side are 2-0 up after the clubs’ first meeting at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago.

