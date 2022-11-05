Chelsea v Arsenal.

Chelsea and Arsenal go head-to-head in the Premier League this Sunday, with a scheduling a little bit different to what TV viewers in Ireland are used to.

The London rivals will clash at the unusual time of 12pm on Sunday, with the noon kick-off being down to BT Sport’s more flexible approach to scheduling this season.

How to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV in Ireland.

The broadcaster usually kicks off the Premier League weekend with a live game at 12.30pm on a Saturday but due to Arsenal just having played a Europa League game against FC Zurich on Thursday night, BT have agreed to push back the Gunners fixture against Chelsea.

The decision is similar to the one made ahead of the Everton v Manchester United game last month, with that match kicking off at 7.30pm on Sunday October 9th.

The moves come on the back of increased criticism from managers of clubs competing in Europe in recent seasons, with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp being particularly vocal on the subject.

All of this means that Chelsea’s game against the Premier League leaders will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 at 12pm on Sunday.

League leaders.

By the time kick-off comes around, Arsenal may well have been knocked off the top of the table, with second-place Manchester City due to host Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side have made a superb start to the season, winning 10 of their opening 12 games and losing just once.

It’s been a different story for Chelsea, who languish in sixth place after last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Brighton.

That loss came against Blues manager Graham Potter’s former club and the defeat was his first as Chelsea boss since he took over from Thomas Tuchel on September 8th.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge and have won their last two, with their most recent success being a 4-2 victory in April of this year.

